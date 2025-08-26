AI to help tutor students at Northcentral Technical College

Students are back in classrooms at Northcentral Technical College and they're doing it with a little extra help this year.

Learnwise, a new AI tutoring platform opens for the school year working to provide students with studying, practice tests and more.

Normally, a tutor is only available to help during normal hours. But this new AI tutor will be available around the clock, helping the early birds and night owls alike.

Program leaders say the AI tutor is built on three main pillars: equity and accessibility, faculty insight and building student confidence.

"It's a 24/7 tool that they can use to help strengthen their knowledge and to get deeper into understanding of the content," says Reggie Smith, AI Project Manager at Northcentral Technical College.

Educators can also access the AI tutor to help them better understand what students are struggling with.

"The faculty are going to be able to see the insights, the trends, the questions and the conversations that students are having. So, they can better support those students and their learning journey," says Smith.

Learnwise is the name of the new AI tutor. It will use information and sources straight from the class, instead of pulling from the web, like other AI platforms do.

"The benefit of this platform is it's truly a tutoring tool. It's not meant to just give answers to the students," says Smith.

NTC hopes the AI tutor platform will provide students with realistic situations that will help them thrive in the real world.

The program is officially in place for the fall semester and staff hope it will help students succeed inside and outside of the classroom.