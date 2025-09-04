Report: Schools can combat bullying by fostering connection, respect

A report finds that school culture can go a long way to reduce bullying.

Researchers from nonprofit YouthTruth surveyed 200,000 K-12 students and find that victims of bullying are more likely to turn to adults at home rather than at school.

The survey also finds less than half of students from 3rd to 12th grade feel a sense of belonging at school. David McKinney, vice president with YouthTruth, said schools need to intentionally foster a civil, friendly, open atmosphere.

"When students see adults modeling respect, rates of bullying drop," said McKinney. "They are less likely to say that they have been bullied or that they've witnessed bullying. When they report to us that they see adults treating other adults and treating kids with respect."

The study found that when students witness teachers and administrators treating others with respect, rates of bullying decline. It also found that Black and nonbinary students often lack positive role models on campus.

The data also show that about 70% of bullying focuses on a student’s appearance, and to a much lesser extent, their race, gender expression, sexuality, and disability. Schools with more diverse staff members who are trained to foster connection with students tend to have fewer problems with bullying.