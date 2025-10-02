School District of Crandon Administrator hopes to help students struggling to meet basic needs

The School District of Crandon is looking to meet student needs even when the kids aren’t in class.

District Administrator Jason Bertran says some students are struggling to meet basic needs, like being hungry over the weekend.

He says they’re looking at starting a backpack program.

“Students that are identified and families that sign up will be able to get a backpack on a Friday afternoon filled with food and things for the weekend and then they just bring it back empty on Monday for us,” said Bertran. “So that's a program I've seen the world actually and that's something that I would really think would benefit some of our families here in Crandon.”

In addition to hopefully launching a backpack program, Bertran says another idea they want to develop would be a “Cardinal Nest”, which would be a food and clothing pantry in the school.

Hygiene products are also a need.

“We recently connected with the Kwek Society out of Oklahoma. So the CEO was actually a Citizen Band Potawatomi tribal member so they connected with someone with the Forest County Potawatomi and we were able to connect with them and they're going to be sending us all kinds of really neat resources.They provide hygiene products and education for students.”

Bertran says they’ve already received 400 ‘Moon Bags’ which will be available to utilize.

Bertran made the comments in a recent Facebook update to the district.