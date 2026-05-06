Wisconsin teachers praised amid school funding struggles

Education advocates in Wisconsin are highlighting the efforts of local teachers amid funding issues affecting public schools statewide.

In addition to educating students, advocates said local teachers are using their own money to buy supplies and necessities for their classrooms.

Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, said they are also being forced to campaign for referendums just to keep their schools open. She stressed how Wisconsin educators should be celebrated all year long for continuing to exceed expectations despite significant challenges.

"No one goes into this field to get rich and you don't go into the field for the accolades or the thank yous," Wirtz-Olsen pointed out. "You do the work because you believe wholeheartedly that we're building the next generation of students."

Wirtz-Olsen emphasized meaningful appreciation includes strong partnerships with parents, student recognition of educator efforts and most importantly, adequate and equitable distribution of public school funding.

May 5 is specifically dedicated to celebrating Black teachers. As Wisconsin classrooms become more diverse, the state has struggled to recruit staff to reflect different backgrounds. Students of color make up about one-third of Wisconsin public schools. By some accounts, less than 2% of the staff who teach them are Black.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said amid lower retention rates for Black teachers, fewer students of color are pursuing teaching careers.

"The message that we are sending this year is appreciation has to go beyond just kind words or otherwise," Pringle underscored. "That appreciation has to show up in a way that respects them for the important work they do and listens to them about what would keep them in the classroom."

A new report showed nearly half of teachers in Wisconsin leave the profession within eight years due to low pay, which has worsened over the past 15 years. Advocates said the most recent state budget did not include any new general aid to school districts which requires teachers to do more with less.

Pringle said educators are becoming more politically involved because they recognize how elected officials at all levels from school boards to Congress directly affect their careers, classroom conditions and student outcomes.

"For policies to change, for funding to change, for resources that our kids need to be realized, they have to have people in those positions who are going to work with them," Pringle added. "And keep educators in the classroom by making sure that they have salary and benefits that reflect the important work that they do."

National Teacher Appreciation week is now underway.