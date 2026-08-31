More Wisconsin kids involved in afterschool STEM, but gaps remain

A new report from the advocacy group the Afterschool Alliance found 97% of Wisconsin parents with kids in afterschool programs said the curriculum includes science, technology, engineering or math. Still, the findings suggest too many kids are missing out on the lessons.

The parent survey, called "Afterschool STEM Takes Off," showed Badger State programs have come a long way since 2014, when only 47% offered STEM content.

Randy Neve, lead for the nonprofit Wisconsin Out-of-School Time Alliance, said despite the growth, four of five parents who want an afterschool option have not enrolled their child.

"There's some programs that are not available in certain areas. There are programs that parents can't afford and then there are programs that don't offer transportation. There's a lot of issues," Neve explained.

Neve pointed out afterschool STEM programs cost parents about $250 to $300 a month and summer camps run about $600. Many programs are subsidized by federal funds and philanthropy.

The state’s last budget included no money for afterschool programs. Next spring, afterschool advocates will work with the Legislature to advocate for afterschool funding in the biennial budget, especially in small, rural areas.

Jodi Grant, executive director of the alliance, said STEM learning outside the classroom can be really inventive and engaging.

"Using coding and designing an app to remedy a social problem, it's having a team robotics competition, it's designing a BMX biking track where, you know, there's all sorts of jumps and tricks," Grant outlined.

The survey found nationwide, 90% of parents with children in an afterschool program reported it offers STEM programming compared to about 70% 10 years ago.