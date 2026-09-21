Rhinelander High School upgrades to be celebrated with ribbon cutting ceremony

The School District of Rhinelander will celebrate completion of some major upgrades today (Monday, 9/21).

Work on the Rhinelander High School portion of a $26 million dollar capital improvement project has been finished.

A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Rhinelander High School Commons.

The project had a particular focus on the school’s Technical Educational facilities

The newly renovated and expanded spaces will provide students and staff with state-of-the-art learning environments.

“This project represents so much more than new classrooms and equipment,” said Eric Burke, Superintendent of Schools for the School District of Rhinelander. “It is an investment in our students, an investment in our staff, and an investment in the future of the Northwoods. We want every student to have opportunities to discover their interests, develop their skills and see a pathway toward a career and a successful life. These new Technical Education spaces help make that possible.”

They’re also meant to strengthen the connection between Rhinelander High School and Northwoods employers.

“Our Northwoods employers need talented, highly skilled people,” Burke said. “Our responsibility as a school district is to help our students understand the incredible opportunities that exist right here in our community and give them the knowledge, skills and experiences to pursue those opportunities. These facilities provide an exceptional foundation for doing exactly that.”

The Technical Education renovations include significant improvements to the Fabrication and Welding Labs, Fab Lab, Woods Lab, Machining facilities and the new Dr. Lee Swank Collaboration Space.

That goes along with previously completed improvements to the Auto/Marine facilities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. will include remarks from district and project leaders, followed by tours of the newly completed Technical Education facilities.