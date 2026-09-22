Emphasis placed on safety around school busses

Safe driving near school buses is being promoted during ‘Operation Safe Stop’ this week.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin School Bus Association are teaming up on the effort.

“Every time a driver fails to stop for a school bus, children are put at serious risk of a tragic outcome that no family should have to experience,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

“To keep children safe, drivers need their full attention on the road every time they get behind the wheel. Follow speed limits, watch your surroundings and slow down or stop when you approach a school bus. These simple actions will help keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.”

In 2025, more than 1,300 citations were given to motorists on Wisconsin roadways who failed to stop for a school bus.

Wisconsin law requires drivers in both directions to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus with flashing red warning lights.

A citation for failure to stop for a school bus costs $676 dollars and four demerit points for your driver’s license.

Operation Safe Stop Week runs September 21st through the 25th.