Incumbent candidates Tony Evers, Ron Johnson campaign in the Northwoods in final push to election day

Candidates for major Wisconsin races made campaign stops in the Northwoods Thursday in a final push to election day.

A crowd gathered to welcome Gov. Tony Evers to Minocqua.

Alongside Attorney General Josh Kaul and other local Democratic candidates, Evers spoke about everything from protecting women’s reproductive rights to fixing Wisconsin roads and fighting for public education.

“Our public schools, especially in the Northwoods, they deserve to have the resources they need so they don’t have to go to referendum every couple of years, and have winners and losers,” Evers said. “People know that I support our public schools as part of our democracy, so we’re going to continue doing that.”

Evers also touted his veto power, saying he has prevented several laws from taking effect that would have made voting more difficult.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson met an equally supportive crowd in Rhinelander.

Johnson spoke about his pride in America, preventing liberal ideas from being spread in public schools, and about high inflation.

“When America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold,” he said. “We spent trillions of dollars of money we didn’t have. That’s what sparked (inflation).”

Both incumbent candidates face tight races in the midterm election.

The latest poll from Marquette University Law School shows Johnson leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by just two points.

Evers and his opponent, Tim Michels, are tied in the poll with 48 points each.

Both Evers and Johnson urged their supporters to vote.