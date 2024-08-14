Northwoods votes in spring partisan primary

In Wisconsin, voters flocked to polls yesterday to vote for their picks in the partisan primary.

The winners of this election will advance to the presidential election in November.

WXPR talked to a 20 year old who registered at her polling place today in Merrill and voted for the first time.

“It was all super easy. So, I mean, it wasn't like, okay, it was scary for me, just because I've never done it before. And I was, like I need my mom, no, but no, it's actually super easy,” she said laughing.

For the first time, Tomahawk voters cast their ballots on a new universal voting machine called ExpressVote.

Eugenia Lenz, a 61 year old voter from Tomahawk, said she was impressed with the voting process.

“I like that new voting machine. I like how it improves security,” she said.

Lenz says she voted Republican because she’s worried about the border and the economy.

“We own a lot of rental homes in town, and we have had to raise our rents because our home insurance, everything has gone up. And so it all boils down to the poor renter. And it's, it's just sad,” she said.

Kathleen Rechsteiner is a 69 year old devout Catholic who said she voted Republican because she’s concerned about abortion and crime.

She’s going to vote for Trump in the November presidential election.

“It's going to be interesting. I'm praying a lot, but I'm feeling pretty confident. I think I know who my God is leaning on, just for what transpired a month ago. I really, I think a miracle took place,” she said in reference to an assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Hannah Davis-Reid Woman wears a Trump shirt to her polling station

This 67 year old from Tomahawk voted Republican and ‘yes’ to both of the referendum questions.

If approved, the legislature would have control over allocating federal funds, instead of the Governor.

“You can't just let one person decide everything. I think there needs to be a committee or or just, you know, everybody decides how the money is spent,” she said.

Tabitha, a 35 year old, says she’s very concerned about the divide in our country.

“We can sit here and talk about gender and same-sex marriage and abortion, but here's the thing is, everybody is struggling. The people who put food on the table to feed their families are struggling. I don't care what's in anybody's pants. It's not my business, but I do care if they have food at home, that's my thing.” she said.

She voted Democrat in this primary.

“I wish that the people that we paid to see our interests actually cared about our interests. They're far more concerned with proving I'm right and you're wrong, I'm big and you're little, that there's no, I want to do this for my people. I want to do this for our people,” she said.

The presidential election is on November 5th.