Deb Haaland visits Rhinelander in campaign stop for Harris

The presidential election is fast approaching, and that means campaigning has ramped up.

Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior and former Congresswoman from New Mexico, visited Rhinelander in her personal capacity for an Oneida County Women for Harris meet and greet event.

“Every single underrepresented community deserves to have a voice in our democracy, in our government, in our future. And I and Kamala Harris is someone who will make sure that everybody has an opportunity to talk about what they see and what they value for the future,” said Haaland.

She said she’s hoping to energize rural communities in particular. Trump’s campaign has also focused on rural Wisconsin, with a recent rally in Mosinee.

“Rural communities are very important to the Vice President and the Governor, and we just want to make sure they know how important they are to the future of our country,” she explained.

Haaland says she’s worked alongside the Biden-Harris administration successfully and feels confident that Harris understands the importance of government to government relationships between tribal nations and the United States.

“I know that she cares deeply about the future that we're leaving to our children. And so for that reason, of course, I am very supportive of her,” said Haaland.

Wisconsin Native Vote is a non-partisan nonprofit organization that has been working to combat Native voter disenfranchisement since 2012.

They don’t endorse any candidate.

Maria Haskins is a manager and organizer.

“A lot of the work that Native Vote does, like, it's not just about like, getting out there and getting somebody's commitment, but it's about investing in communities and letting them know that we want to make sure that everybody has a fair shot at democracy, and that we're here to help make sure that happens,” she explained.

In August, the organization held a massive Native tailgating event at a Brewers’ game to encourage voter registration.

They’ve commissioned local artists to create murals to increase voter turnout, held listening sessions with elders and met with young voters at tribal colleges.

For rural voters who struggle to get to polls, Wisconsin Native Vote has organized rides and worked with tribal transit systems.

“The more funding and organizations that can get out there and help provide those modes of transportation, the better,” she explained.

Their message: vote for our seventh generation.

The election is on November 5th.