MSU study: Michigan voter-roll purging could be biased

States are required to conduct regular voter list maintenance to ensure the rolls are accurate. But a new Michigan State University study suggests the state's process may disproportionately target underrepresented and lower-income communities.

Purging voter rolls typically means removing inactive voters, or those who have died or relocated.

The MSU analysis of over 175,000 voters removed between 2014 and 2018 found higher purge rates in cities, and among Black voters and registered Democrats.

Assistant Professor in MSU's School of Criminal Justice Thomas Wojciechowski said during that time period, Michigan had a Republican majority in its Legislature.

"We found that having a greater proportion of Black residents in certain communities was associated with greater rates of over-purge," said Wojciechowski. "So, there was a statistical relationship right there that says, 'OK, there's a racial disparity in voter purging going on.'"

The researchers agree that the purging practice is necessary but could lend itself to voter disenfranchisement, especially among inactive voters.

The study was prompted by the group Michigan Faith in Action.

Areas included in the purge had a 17% Black population, average annual incomes of just under $50,000, and about half the population listed as Democrats.

Wojciechowski said despite accounting for legitimate reasons for higher purge rates in these areas, they still found racial disparities.

"We can't go in and actually impugn intent or anything," said Wojciechowski, "but certainly there is incentive to disproportionately marginalize the voting power of these communities."

Although the purge in question took place between 2014 and 2018, the team says its findings are still relevant.

Study coauthor, MSU Associate Professor of Public Health and Family Medicine Richard Sadler, said not many other states have analyzed voter purging in this way. He said he hopes that will change.

"To the extent we can get this data in other states, and other research teams can start replicating this," said Sadler, "we may be able to show the importance of voter registration and retention policies that keep people on rolls."

If you're planning to vote in person this election, Sadler said you can check your registration status online at the Michigan Voter Information Center - mvic.sos.state.mi.us - before showing up at the polls.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.