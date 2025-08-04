© 2025 WXPR
Inactive voters removed from the voter registration rolls in Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:25 AM CDT
Poll worker Hannah Sorensen hands a ballot for the primary elections to a voter at the Gates of Heaven polling location in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 21, 2023.
Amena Saleh
/
Wisconsin Watch
Poll worker Hannah Sorensen hands a ballot for the primary elections to a voter at the Gates of Heaven polling location in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 21, 2023.

More than 192-thousand people have been removed from voting roles in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says it’s part of a maintenance process required by law.

Voters removed had not voted in the past four years and didn’t respond to a mailing regarding their registration status.

Notices had gone out to over 202-thousand voters to check on their status.

Only 9,500 replied to keep their voter registration active.

“Maintaining accurate voter rolls is a year-round priority,” said Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “Through the Four-Year Maintenance process and ongoing collaboration with local election officials, we ensure that the voter registration database reflects current, eligible voters by deactivating those who have moved, passed away, or have otherwise become inactive.”
