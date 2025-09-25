Congressman Tom Tiffany hosts campaign rally after announcing bid for Governor

After officially launching his campaign for the race for the governor of Wisconsin, Republican congressman, Tom Tiffany held his launch party at the Peterson Barn in Rib Mountain.

"Tom" chants rang out as Tiffany took center stage -- thanking everyone on his election to the U.S House in 2020, and reelection in 2024. Tiffany promised a stronger commitment if elected governor.

"We need a governor that is going to lead this state into prosperity, I hope you will join me in doing exactly that," said Tiffany.

The congressman addressed a wide list of topics including property taxes, manufacturing, and education.

"The dollars for education are going to go to students, teachers, and communities, not the system. we are going to reward great teachers with higher pay," said Tiffany.

Tiffany also addressed the criminal justice system saying that he would end the "revolving door" of light prosecutions of violent criminals.

"We are going to show the door to those prosecutors that do not prosecute violent criminals in the State of Wisconsin."

Outside of policy, Tiffany highlighted his family, including his wife, three daughters, and how grateful he feels towards the state.

"We were able to achieve the American dream right here in Wisconsin, and that is one of the reasons that I am running for governor, because I want every kid to have the same shot at the Wisconsin dream, right here in our great state."

Tiffany also said that a part of his campaign will be tapping into young college students, as he expects a lot of energy coming from them in next years election.

"Over the last couple of elections I have been spending more time on college campuses," said Tiffany. "I think there is going to be great energy on the college campuses in the 2026 election, and we are going to tap in to it."

Tiffany joins a rather large field for a wide open race for the gubernatorial election in 2026. The primaries will be held in August, with the general election in November.