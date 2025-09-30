Jessi Ebben makes campaign swing in run for open 7th District congressional seat

Just days after announcing her candidacy, a republican running for congress lays out her plan for the 7th district.

Last week, congressman Tom Tiffany announced he will not be seeking re-election for a seat he's held since 2020. Instead he will now look to become the state's next governor.

And now Jessi Ebben is looking to win the seventh congressional seat - holding a campaign kickoff Monday morning.

At Shuette Metals in Rothschild, Ebben outlined her vision and shared why her background in Wisconsin manufacturing will play a role in her campaign.

"I spent more than a decade working in health care and manufacturing industry,” says Jessi Ebben, candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district.

Ebben, who previously ran for Wisconsin' s third congressional seat back in 2020 - says she's looking to draw on her private sector experience witnessing the challenges of business firsthand.

"I've witnessed first hand the negative impact crippling bureaucracy has had on job growth here in Wisconsin and across the country,” says Ebben.

She also pledged to build on congressman Tiffany's record while also aligning closely with president Trump.

Trump won Wisconsin's 7th congressional district by 60 percent in last year's election.

"I will continue the great work of our congressman Tom Tiffany including his fight to slash wasteful spending, secure the southern border and give president trump an ally from northern Wisconsin,” says Ebben.

Ebben also pointing to what she calls one of the biggest roadblocks for American businesses -- federal regulations.

"Overburdensome regulation. It limits reinvestments back into the organization, stifles job growth and reduces innovation,” says Ebben.

And emphasizing her role as a mother, saying her campaign is rooted in protecting opportunities for the next generation.

"As a mother, I want to make sure my child and our children throughout the district throughout the state and our grandchildren get the same opportunity to have the same American dream that we've had,” says Ebben.

Ebben further says her local ties give her insight into the issues people here face.

"I know the people. I know the issue,” says Ebben.

If elected, she says her top priorities include border security, cutting red tape, and supporting law enforcement.

"We need to make sure we continue to secure the southern border, get the government out of the way so that business, people and communities can flourish, and continue to support law enforcement to keep our communities safe,” says Ebben.

Ebben says this campaign is just the beginning, as she looks to take her message from central Wisconsin all the way to Washington DC.

Democrat Chris Armstrong of New Richmond has also declared candidacy for the seat.

