Felzkowski plans to stay in Senate post

Wisconsin Senate President Mary Felzkowski plans to stay in that post.

Mary Felzkowski, a Republican from Tomahawk, says she will not seek higher office in the 2026 midterm election.

The 7th Congressional District seat is open after Republican Tom Tiffany announced plans to run for Governor.

Several candidates have announced plans to seek the seat, but Felzkowski will not be among them.

She released this statement.

“I have spent my entire life in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, growing up working on my family’s Christmas tree farm, raising my children, and running a small business. I love the Northwoods, and representing the people of Northern Wisconsin in Madison is a true honor.

After months of thought, prayer, and discussions with my husband, I have decided to not seek higher office. This is not the right time for my family, and besides, I love representing my constituents in Madison as a State Senator. There’s a lot of work still to be done in Wisconsin, and I look forward to continuing to fight for a brighter future in our state.

I am truly grateful for all those who have reached out with words of encouragement and support over the last several months, and I make this decision knowing that the Northwoods will continue to have strong representation in both Washington, D.C., and Madison.”