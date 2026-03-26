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Wisconsin Supreme Court Debate delayed

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:56 AM CDT
Left: Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court, in Germantown. (Photo by Jonathan Aguilar / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service / CatchLight Local). Right: Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor in Wautoma. (Joe Timmerman / Wisconsin Watch)
Left: Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court, in Germantown. (Photo by Jonathan Aguilar / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service / CatchLight Local). Right: Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor in Wautoma. (Joe Timmerman / Wisconsin Watch)

The debate between candidates for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court needed to be delayed.

Candidates Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar had planned to debate Wednesday night (March 25th).

However, Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones.

Her campaign said she will rest and recover for a few days before returning to the campaign trail.

The debate has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2nd.

The candidates are seeking a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 7th election.

Incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley is not seeking reelection.
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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