Wisconsin Supreme Court Debate delayed

The debate between candidates for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court needed to be delayed.

Candidates Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar had planned to debate Wednesday night (March 25th).

However, Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones.

Her campaign said she will rest and recover for a few days before returning to the campaign trail.

The debate has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2nd.

The candidates are seeking a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 7th election.

Incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley is not seeking reelection.