Crandon School District referendum passes in Forest County

Voters within the School District of Crandon approved an operational district.

The district asked voters if they approved increasing the revenue limit by $1.25 million for the next three years to help cover operational costs.

The referendum passed 908 to 889, according to Forest County results.

The funding will support what is currently in place within the district.

The district tried and failed to pass an operational referendum last spring.

Operational referenda are becoming increasingly common as school districts struggle with rising costs and what district administrators in the Northwoods have called a broken school funding formula.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report found districts are also increasingly having to go to voter’s multiple times before an operational referendum is passed.

