Seven Democrats and two Republican on ballot for Governor in Wisconsin

Seven Democrats and two Republicans will be on the ballot for Governor in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released the list of those who had filed the 2,000 valid petition signatures to get on the ballot.

For the Democrats, that includes Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Senator Kelda Roys, state Representative Francesca Hong, former state economic development director Missy Hughes, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former department of administration secretary Joel Brennan.

Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad failed to make the list.

The elections commission says Bangstad had only 1,504 valid signatures of the 2,000 required.

Republicans will see two candidates on their ballot for Governor, 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany and medical services technician Andy Manske.

The primary to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers is not seeking reelection.