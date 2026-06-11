Democrat Merlin Van Buren announces campaign for 34th District State Representative

Democrat Merlin Van Buren is challenging Republican State Representative Rob Swearingen for the 34th Assembly District seat.

As WXPR reported in April, Swearingen is running for an 8th term. The 34th district covers Vilas and Oneida Counties.

Fourteen years ago, Merlin Van Buren ran for the 34th Assembly seat calling for changes in school funding.

It’s still a top issue for the Rhinelander School Board member.

“We've seen an expansion of voucher schools and more money going to voucher schools,” said Van Buren. “School funding is as big an issue, if not more, right now than it was 14 years ago. So that's one of the major factors.”

Swearigen beat Van Buren with 57% of the votes in 2012.

Van Buren says there’s some differences between now and then, including new district boundaries. Lac du Flambeau is now part of the district and parts of Florence and Forest Counties are out.

He also pointed to liberal supreme court candidate Chris Taylor winning Oneida and Vilas counties this spring and the protests that have taken place within the district.

“I see an opportunity where we can flip this district, and so that kind of motivated me,” said Van Buren.

Van Buren pointed to his years on the school board as experience to for the State Assembly.

"I don't need to know everything. I don't need to know the all the all the answer. I need to be willing to talk to the people to get the answers," said Van Buren. "That's what I'm willing to do, is listen to people. That's what I've learned on the school board too, is a lot of times it's better to listen than talk."

In addition to school funding, Van Buren says cost of living, wake boats, PFAS, and workers’ rights are among his top priorities.

“We don't have a lot of billionaires up here in the 34th. We don't have a lot of corporations, but what happens at the national level trickles down to us, same at the state level,” said Van Buren. “We need somebody in Madison that's actually going to represent the Northwoods and the people of Northwoods.”

Van Buren has a Facebook and website to learn more information.

No other Republicans or Democrats are running for the 34th Assembly District meaning there will be no primary.

The election is November 3rd.

