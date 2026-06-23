© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic candidate drops out of race for Governor

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 23, 2026 at 7:11 AM CDT
Missy Hughes
Missy Hughes campaign Facebook page
Missy Hughes

The field of Democratic candidates for Governor has been reduced by one.

Former state economic development director Missy Hughes has announced she is dropping out of the race, leaving six Democrats in the contest.

She threw her support behind Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez

Other Democrats remaining in the race include Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state
Senator Kelda Roys, state Representative Francesca Hong, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former department of administration secretary Joel Brennan.

Republicans will see two candidates on their ballot for Governor, 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany and medical services technician Andy Manske.

The primary to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers is not seeking reelection.
Tags
Election Elections 2026ElectionsGovernorstate politicsWisconsin PoliticsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content