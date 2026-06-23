Democratic candidate drops out of race for Governor

The field of Democratic candidates for Governor has been reduced by one.

Former state economic development director Missy Hughes has announced she is dropping out of the race, leaving six Democrats in the contest.

She threw her support behind Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez

Other Democrats remaining in the race include Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state

Senator Kelda Roys, state Representative Francesca Hong, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former department of administration secretary Joel Brennan.

Republicans will see two candidates on their ballot for Governor, 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany and medical services technician Andy Manske.

The primary to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers is not seeking reelection.