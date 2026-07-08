Republican candidates for 7th Congressional District meet in debate

A debate in Rhinelander featured the four Republicans running for the 7th Congressional district, which includes much of northern Wisconsin.

WJFW Television hosted the debate featuring Niina Baum, Jessi Ebben, Kevin Hermening and Michael Alfonso.

Candidate Niina Baum highlighted a grass roots campaign.

“I'm a proud Rhinelander resident, and the only candidate who has spent nearly their entire life in this district. I grew up on a dairy farm here. I went to college here. I started a business here. I co-founded Northwoods Young Professionals to help keep young workers up in the area,” said Baum.

Ebben said she is a Christian conservative and a Trump Republican

“I will be prepared to go to Congress to defend our values and our way of life, of standing up for life, I'm pro-life, making sure our rights are not infringed upon, including our second amendment, that we make sure that our farmland is not covered by solar panels or windmills, that we delist the gray wolf, that we make sure we secure our southern border,” said Ebben.

Hermening spoke of his military service and business experience.

“And I bring to this seat, to this race a high degree of financial literacy and I am best positioned to bring financial awareness and literacy to Washington as your next congressman. I am ready on day one. I'm not running to be somebody. I am running to do something,” said Hermening.

Candidate Michael Alfonso has received an endorsement from President Trump.

“We need to recommit ourselves to the Trump agenda here. Energy independence, cutting spending, to shrink inflation, banning asset management companies from buying single-family homes. We need to stop the spread of Marxism and that's why President Trump chose to endorse me,” said Alfonso.

WJFW will hold a debate featuring the Democratic candidates on July 14th.

Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany did not seek reelection, opting instead to run for Wisconsin Governor.