Democrat drops out of Governor's race

Another candidate has dropped out of the crowded Democratic race for Wisconsin Governor.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive who was among the first Democrats to announce he’d run to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers, is ending his campaign.

Crowley said in a statement he is stepping out of the race, but not stepping away from the work.”Bottom of Form

That leaves five Democrats in the contest.

On Thursday, Crowley formally endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, describing her as someone with a record of solving problems.

State Senator Kelda Roys, state Representative Francesca Hong, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan make up the rest of the democratic field.

Republicans will see two candidates on their ballot for Governor, 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany and medical services technician Andy Manske.

The primary to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th.

Incumbent Governor Tony Evers is not seeking reelection.