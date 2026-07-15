Democratic candidates for 7th Congressional District meet for debate

Democratic candidates for a congressional seat that covers much of northcentral Wisconsin met in a debate Tuesday night.

WJFW Television hosted the debate featuring Fred Clark, Ginger Murray and Chris Armstrong.

Clark is a former legislator and the Executive Director of Wisconsin Green Fire.

“What I've learned in my career as a forester, my career as a community leader, and my career as a state rural representative is that our small communities work when everybody works together,” said Clark. “I want to bring that same spirit to Washington DC and represent the people of Northern Wisconsin.”

Murray, a small business owner and lawyer from the Northwoods, thought the success of recent Supreme Court candidates in the district showed people are ready to vote blue.

“They are looking for a progressive candidate,” said Murray. “They are tired of the corruption that is happening in Washington, D.C. They want people who are listening and showing up, talking to the folks here and who will stand for justice. As a lawyer, that's been my entire career, defending the Constitution.”

Chris Armstrong, a New Richmond resident and the owner of an IT business says people want someone who will advocate for them.

“Because it's not just Democrats, but it's also independents and Republicans that are really sick of the status quo,” said Armstrong. “You know, they're really frustrated with this administration being corrupt and criminal, not being held accountable, not following the Constitution. And I think we just need a fresh perspective.”

Republicans Niina Baum, Jessi Ebben, Kevin Hermening and Michael Alfonso participated in a similar debate July 7th.

A primary election to reduce the field of candidates is August 11th.

Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany did not seek reelection, opting instead to run for Wisconsin Governor.