Alfonso wins Republican primary for 7th Congressional District seat

Michael Alfonso won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Alfonso is looking to become the youngest member of Congress by winning the district that spans much of northern Wisconsin, a seat previously held for nine years by his father-in-law before Sean Duffy stepped down in 2019.

He secured Trump’s endorsement, who called him a “MAGA warrior.”

Alfonso won the Republican primary defeating several challengers, including Kevin Hermening, a Trump supporter and longtime Republican operative in the congressional district.

Trump spoke on a telephone rally for Alfonso on Monday night, calling him “a fantastic young guy who’s going to be a star in Washington.” It was the second event Trump hosted for Alfonso in the primary.

Alfonso’s candidacy drew blowback from some longtime Republican leaders in the district who said he was too young and inexperienced for the job, especially compared with Hermening.

Alfonso will face Democrat Fred Clark in the November 3rd election.