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How to watch the only scheduled Wisconsin Gubernatorial debate tonight

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:44 AM CDT
Democrat David Crowley will face Republican Tom Tiffany in November.
Democrat David Crowley will face Republican Tom Tiffany in November.

WISN 12 out of Milwaukee is hosting the only confirmed debate between Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidates tonight, Wednesday, October 21.

The hour-long debate between Democratic Candidate David Crowley and Republican Candidate Tom Tiffany starts at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to being broadcast on WISN 12 across Southeastern Wisconsin, the debate will stream on wisn.com.

Locally, it will also air on WAOW.

WXPR Election 2026 Hub
Find the WXPR Voter Guide, election information, and latest stories on the 2026 Elections in Wisconsin.

The debate is being moderated by WISN 12 News’ journalists Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan at Marquette University Law School. WISN said questions will include topics like cost of living, taxes, immigration enforcement, data centers and election security.

There will not be an in-person audience.
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Election WXPR NewsElections 2026
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
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