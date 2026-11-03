November 2026 Election Results

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 is election day in the U.S. Races include Wisconsin Governor and other statewide offices, congressional seats, assembly seats, and some state senate seats.

In Wisconsin, polls close at 8:00 p.m.

This page will be updated as results for contested races come in. Results are especially focused on those within the WXPR listening area which include Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Iron, Price, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Check back with WXPR in the coming days for follow-up stories about the election results and, if you haven’t done it already, be sure to sign up for our free email newsletter to keep up with the news in the Northwoods.

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