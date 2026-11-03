Republicans sweep Northwoods State Senate and Assembly Districts

While it was a good night for Democrats across the country, Republicans still performed strongly in State Senate and Assembly Districts in Northern Wisconsin.

All results are unofficial until confirmed by the state.

23rd State Senate

Republican Romaine Quinn won the 23rd State Senate District.

Quinn, who is the current state senator for the 25th District, ran in the 23rd because of redistricting. He beat Democrat Jeff Foster.

The 23rd District covers part of north central Wisconsin including Price County.

25th State Senate

A Republican has won the 25th State Senate District in northwestern Wisconsin.

The seat was open as current 25th District Senator Romaine Quinn (R) got drawn into the 23rd district under new legislative maps.

Republican Erik Severson beat Democrat Charly Ray.

The 25th Senate District covers northwestern Wisconsin including Iron County.

34th Assembly

Republican Representative Rob Swearingen will hold onto his 34th State Assembly seat.

Swearingen beat Democrat Merlin Van Buren. He’s won the last six elections with more than 60% of the votes.

This will Swearingen’s 8th term in the State Assembly. He was first elected in 2012.

The 34th State Assembly District covers Vilas County and most of Oneida County.

35th Assembly

Republican Representative Calvin Callahan will serve a 4th term in the Wisconsin State Assembly in the 35th District.

Callahan beat Democrat Elizabeth McCrank. The election was a repeat of 2024 when Callahan beat McCrank 68% to 32%.

He was first elected in 2020. Callahan was 21 years old at the time, making him one of the youngest assembly members.

The 35th State Assembly District covers part of north central Wisconsin, including Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

36th Assembly District

Republican Representative Jeff Mursau, one of the longest-tenured members of the Wisconsin State Assembly, will continue that tenure in the 36th District.

He beat independent candidate Shena Chapman. Mursau has won the previous two elections with 70% of the votes.

Mursau was first elected in 2004.

The 36th Assembly District covers the northeast corner of the state, including Forest and Florence Counties.

68th Assembly District

Republican Representative Rob Summerfield will remain the representative for the 68th Assembly District, which includes Price County.

He defeated Democrat Elisha King.

74th Assembly District

Republican Representative Chanz Green won the 74th Assembly District. He defeated Democrat Paul Johnson.