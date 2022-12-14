How to prepare for potential power outages

Area first responders are reminding people to keep an emergency kit on hand in the event of a power outage.

With power outages potentially on the horizon, it's important to keep things like spare batteries, flashlights, blankets, radios, and portable phone batteries.

Make sure you have a supply of nonperishable food as well.

In addition, check the batteries and power on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"You're gonna wanna check your carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they have a battery backup, that way you know you're gonna be good for a certain amount of hours after the power outage," said Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief at Wausau Fire Department.

If you do lose power and choose to heat your home with a generator or external power source, remember to keep it outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.