Power restoration effort after storm one of the biggest ever for Wisconsin Public Service

Wisconsin Public Service calls the power restoration effort after a storm earlier this month one of the biggest in the company’s history.

The storm with strong snow and winds April 2nd and 3rd knocked out power to over 120-thousand customers.

The northeast portion of the state was hit the hardest.

More than 500 field workers from across Wisconsin and the Midwest worked to restore power.

300 poles and 20-thousand other pieces of equipment had to be replaced.

More than 40-miles of power lines were restrung.

WPS President Mike Hooper said they appreciated customer patience and support during the restoration effort.