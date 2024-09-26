Tomahawk removes around 50 diseased ash trees, plans to replant diversified canopy
The City of Tomahawk is removing roughly 50 trees infested with emerald ash borer.
These bright green non-native beetles destroy ash trees.
It’s now been found in all 72 counties in Wisconsin.
Tomahawk’s diseased trees had become a hazard.
Officials say more may need to be removed later as the beetles continue to spread.
The city was awarded an Urban Forestry Grant from the DNR with a dollar for dollar match.
The DNR will provide $25,000, and Tomahawk will spend another $25,000.
They’re planning on replanting a diverse set of legacy trees.
Legacy trees are larger and provide more shade in place of the ash trees.
As climate change worsens, tree diseases are expected to increase.
With a more diversified canopy, officials in Tomahawk hope the city can be more resilient.