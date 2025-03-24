Conflict of interest? Michigan groups question Trump, Line 5 contractor link

A Michigan nonprofit is among the groups raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest between President Donald Trump and the Line 5 tunnel project.

President Trump's national "energy emergency" order has fast-tracked more than 600 projects, including Enbridge's Line 5 tunnel, for quicker approval.

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Trump's campaign last year received more than more than $1 million in donations from Tim Barnard, CEO of the project's contractor, Barnard Construction.

Levi Teitel, communications coordinator for Progress Michigan, called it problematic.

"We're drawing attention to this potential conflict of interest," Teitel explained. "And what it could mean for the integrity of the Great Lakes and also for our government as a whole."

Enbridge has responded in a statement saying, in part, it hired Barnard Construction Company and Civil and Building North America in 2023, during the Biden administration, following a robust and lengthy selection process.

Opponents of Line 5 have cited spill risks, Indigenous rights and the project's contribution to continued reliance on fossil fuels among their concerns.

The Michigan Court of Appeals recently affirmed the state Public Service Commission's decision to grant permits for the underwater pipeline project, rejecting legal challenges from environmental groups and tribes concerned about its ecological and cultural impact. Teitel argued the approval process for Line 5 has been flawed.

"This process should require public input," Teitel contended. "That's usually what really happens when it comes to federal permitting for fossil fuel projects. If this were fast-tracked, it could spell danger and potentially an explosion risk."

The Line 5 project involves constructing a 4.5-mile tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to encase the crude oil pipeline and reduce spill risks.