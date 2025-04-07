Urban forestry grants available to help with storm damage recovery

Grant funding may be available to help some communities which took a lot of damage from a spring ice storm.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it is now accepting applications for Wisconsin Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants.

The grant funding became available after Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency because of the storm.

Eligible applicants include Wisconsin municipalities, counties, tribal governments and 501(c)(3) organizations.

Grants range from $4,000 to $50,000 and do not require a dollar-for-dollar match.

Applications are due by June 2

The DNR’s Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grant program funds tree repair, removal or replacement within urban areas following a catastrophic storm event for which the governor has declared a state of emergency.

A catastrophic storm is defined as damage to urban forests caused by snow, ice, hail, wind or tornado. Catastrophic storms do not include insect infestation or disease, forest fire, drought or water saturation due to flooding. Urban forest damage must have occurred in an area with a minimum of 100 residents per square mile. Residential density is determined from statistics provided by the Wisconsin Demographic Service Center according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

For more information and to apply, visit the DNR’s Urban Forestry Catastrophic Grants webpage.

For additional storm-damaged tree care resources, visit the DNR’s Tree Learning Center webpage.