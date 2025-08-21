Groundbreaking ceremony held for rehabilitation work for an important dam in Rothschild

One of the largest infrastructure projects in Wisconsin is taking place in Rothschild.

The Rothschild Dam is over 100-years-old, with cracks and leaks, creating an environmental concern for locals upstream and around Lake Wausau.

The State of Wisconsin will invest $42 million to repair the Rothschild Dam along the Wisconsin River. The project is intended to support public safety, flood control, and locals who live along the waters.

"We have seen too much flooding incidents, especially in Southeast Wisconsin, and we are not willing to risk that here in Central Wisconsin," said 72nd District Assemblyman Scott Krug.

Executives and employees from the Domtar Paper Company joined state and local leaders to officially launch the project and turn soil. Domtar will continue to invest in their plants in both Rothschild and Nekoosa, which they say will secure high-quality jobs in Northcentral Wisconsin.

"The Rothschild mill employs nearly 350 people directly and supports 1,700 local jobs," said Steve Henry, Domtar's President of Paper and Packaging. "When combined with Nekoosa, located less than an hour from here, Domtar employs approximately 750 employees, and provides more than $1 billion each year to Wisconsin's economy."

Gov. Tony Evers says he hopes the project will add another 100-years to the dam and the long-term health of surrounding communities.

"By supporting operations here at the dam, we are in turn helping secure what is hopefully another century of growth and success for this iconic Wisconsin brand," said Evers.

Many officials in the Wisconsin State Legislature, who helped in proposing this project, were there to participate in the groundbreaking. They say it's worth the investment to keep people working and visiting the area.

"Yes we are spending this money, but it is also being re-invested into the community, local contractors, and local jobs, so it is a win," said 12th District State Sen. Mary Felzkowski.

Domtar says that crews have already begun working on smaller aspects of the project. They say the larger, more visual aspects of this project will take about four years to completely finish.