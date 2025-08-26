MSU researchers create quicker tests to spot viruses in food, water

Michigan State University researchers say they’ve created new technology, that can cut food and water safety testing time from days to just hours.

The team is developing magnetic particles that latch onto bacteria in food and water, so they can be quickly identified.

It's considered a breakthrough for Michigan, which has more than 14,000 contaminated water sites still awaiting cleanup.

MSU Engineering Professor Evangelyn Alocilja led the research. She explained that instead of sending water samples to a lab, new tests can be performed on site, greatly speeding up the process.

"It's a game changer, right," said Alocilia. "Because now you can make decisions as to whether the food is safe to process, or safe to eat, safe to send to the market, or water is safe to drink."

Alocilja pointed out that the new tests can detect bacteria like salmonella or E. coli in as little as two to four hours, giving communities a chance to act fast before people get sick.

She emphasized that her team is passionate about saving lives, and helping populations with limited resources, because they're more vulnerable to contaminated food and water.

She pointed out that this advanced testing method helps researchers get to the root of what's causing the contamination.

"Now we can closely monitor, human, animal, plants, soil, environmental bacteria coming through the system," said Alocilia, "and how it is being processed."

Researchers note the portable tests are inexpensive, costing less than $2 per sample. They believe they could be especially valuable in health clinics and emergency rooms, where speed is critical.