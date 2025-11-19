Wisconsin DNR asks hunters to report any bear dens they find

The Wisconsin DNR is asking hunters to keep an eye out for bear dens.

Den reports from the public are critical for an ongoing study on black bear reproduction that will contribute to new population estimates within each of the state’s bear management zones and inform key management decisions.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey research team will accept a den report anywhere in the state. However, the team is particularly interested in finding dens in bear management zones C, E and F, or roughly south of State Highway 64.

If you believe you have found a black bear den, the DNR ask people collect the following information quickly and quietly while remaining a safe distance of at least 30 yards from the den at all times:



GPS coordinates: You can use a mobile phone’s pre-installed map app, such as Google Maps or Apple Maps. For best results, first go to your phone’s Settings and turn on the option to improve location accuracy.

Photos of the den: Maintaining a safe distance, take an image or two showing the den in relation to its surroundings.

Description of the site and surrounding area: Take some notes on the size of the entrance, the direction it faces and whether there are notable landmarks nearby.

Description of any bear activity in general area: Make a note of anything you observe, including pawprints, scat or fresh scratch.

To report a known black bear den, visit the DNR’s black bear den submission form.