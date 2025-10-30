Bear harvest below target but near five-year average in Wisconsin

Wisconsin bear hunters had pretty typical results this year, even if they came in below the DNR’s goal.

The DNR says just over 37-hundred bear were harvested, which is just below the five year average.

The goal this year had been 4,075 bear.

"Reports from the field seemed variable this year," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist.

"Some hunters reported this was one of the best years of bear hunting they've experienced, while others were challenged by abundant acorns and corn, reducing the effectiveness of their baits. Bear hunters across the state also faced below-average temperatures in the beginning part of the season, followed by above-average temperatures towards the end of the season, each of which can affect bear activity. Overall, hunter success rates ended up slightly below average, translating to overall bear harvest right about where we anticipated."

Factors such as the outcome of the bear hunt, agricultural damage by bears and residential bear complaints will help in calculating future harvest goals.