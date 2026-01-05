New report offers roadmap for Michigan’s Great Lakes in 2026

As Michigan looks ahead to the new year, state environmental officials are laying out priorities for protecting the water.

Michigan borders four of the five Great Lakes and has more than 11,000 inland lakes, along with thousands of miles of rivers and streams. The waters supply drinking water, support recreation and tourism, and help drive the state’s economy.

A newly released 2025 State of the Great Lakes Report from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, offers a roadmap for what’s next.

Jeff Johnston, public information officer for the department, said a highlight focused on the growing concern around PFAS contamination.

"Michigan has a task force, essentially, of several agencies who’ve dedicated their combined efforts to looking at PFAS and how to find it and what to do about it when we find it," Johnston explained.

The report also highlighted long-term cleanup efforts across the state, including the recovery of Muskegon Lake after decades of pollution, along with ongoing work to control invasive species threatening native fish and wildlife.

Rather than only focusing on the challenges, the report looked at how progress happens. Johnston stressed collaboration is a consistent theme throughout the review.

"Many of the articles in the report deal with the cooperative efforts of government, business, industry, nonprofits, individuals and academia," Johnston outlined.

The Great Lakes hold about 21% of the world’s surface fresh water and as Michigan heads into 2026, Johnston added their size and significance put the work ahead into perspective.

"Michigan has 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline," Johnston pointed out. "This is something that I think Michiganders care about deeply, and we really want to preserve it for future generations."

