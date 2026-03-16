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Vents for furnaces need to be kept clear of snow and ice

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:55 AM CDT
Keep meters and vents free of snow
Wisconsin Public Service
Keep meters and vents free of snow

Wisconsin Public Service encourages people to check exhaust vents for things like furnaces, water heaters and dryers.

With deep snow and drifting, snow and ice can cause the vents to become blocked.

That can cause carbon monoxide gas to back up into your living space.

They says to remove snow, ice and debris from the ends of exterior vents, and make sure they remain clear during storms.

Carbon monoxide detectors are also recommended on every level of your home.

Gas and electric meters need to be kept clear as well for safety and accessibility.

They suggest using a broom or doing the job by hand to prevent damage to equipment.
When you are clearing driveways or sidewalks, make sure the snow is not getting tossed where vents or meters are located.
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Energy & Environment Wisconsin Public ServicewintersnowWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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