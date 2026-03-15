Closures announced, Blizzard Warning in effect until 4:00 p.m. Monday

The blizzard still impacting Northern Wisconsin brought record snowfall totals to some areas, most to the south or east of Rhinelander.

Wausau broke the record for daily snowfall. Before Sunday, the record snowfall in one day was on February 12, 2019 when it picked up 15.7″ of snow. By Sunday afternoon it already had more than 19 inches of snow.

The Blizzard warning for northern Wisconsin is still in effect until 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th.

Phil Kurimski with the National Weather Service Green Bay gave a briefing Sunday afternoon.

“Even though we do start to taper off in the snow, those winds are still going to be a solid around 40 to 50 miles an hour, “said Kurimski. “As I said, that snow kind of transitions to lighter and fluffier stuff, that wind will pick up anything that's fallen since [Sunday afternoon].”

The high winds and light snow create whiteout conditions.

It’s one of the reasons the Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued do not travel advisories for all of northern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.

“Normally, I'd say the Monday morning commute is going to be treacherous and very, very, very bad, but I'm not thinking there's going to be a lot of people out. So hopefully it won't be bad, just because there won't be people traveling,” said Kurimski.

Closures or delayed openings started coming in Friday afternoon for Monday, March 16:

Schools

School District of Florence County, closed Monday, March 16th, 2026

Crandon Schools - Closed Monday, March 16

Wabeno - closed

Elcho School Closed Monday, March 16th

White Lake School District - Closed Monday

Merrill -closed

Tomahawk - Virtual Learning Day, Monday March 16

Christ Lutheran School- Canceled Monday, March 16th

Northland Pines Closed Monday, March 16- Middle and High School will be virtual.

Community Services

Rhinelander City Hall will open at noon on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Minocqua Public Library will be closed on Monday, March 16

Rhinelander Area Food Pantry- Closed on Monday, March 16.

T.B. Scott Free Library will be closed on Monday, March 16

All Sokaogon Chippewa Community offices including the clinic will be closed tomorrow, Monday, March 16th.

All Lac du Flambeau Tribal offices and programs will be closed on Monday.

All Forest County Potawatomi Government buildings will be closed Monday, March 16, 2026.

