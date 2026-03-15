WisDOT asks drivers to stay off the roads in northern Wisconsin

Travel is not advised in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s North Central Region as all highways are completely covered with snow or impassable, and more snow is expected throughout the day.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

WisDOT camera There's been several cars and trucks ended up in ditches along Highway 51 Sunday. This is just north of Wausau.

Drivers should plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov or use the 511 Wisconsin app to monitor winter road conditions and view live videos from traffic cameras along their route.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning that includes all 15 counties in WisDOT’s North Central Region extending into Monday.

Depending on location, travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could result in drifting across roadways and reduced visibility. Sustained winds can make driving difficult, especially for high​ profile vehicles like trucks, which are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions.

Drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a safe distance.