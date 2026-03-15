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WisDOT asks drivers to stay off the roads in northern Wisconsin

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 15, 2026 at 12:54 PM CDT
The black is consider "Travel Not Advised" the WisDOT 511 Wisconsin map.
The black is consider "Travel Not Advised" the WisDOT 511 Wisconsin map. Screenshot taken at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Travel is not advised in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s North Central Region as all highways are completely covered with snow or impassable, and more snow is expected throughout the day.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

There's been several cars and trucks ended up in ditches along Highway 51 Sunday.
WisDOT camera
There's been several cars and trucks ended up in ditches along Highway 51 Sunday. This is just north of Wausau.

Drivers should plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov or use the 511 Wisconsin app to monitor winter road conditions and view live videos from traffic cameras along their route.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning that includes all 15 counties in WisDOT’s North Central Region extending into Monday.

Depending on location, travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could result in drifting across roadways and reduced visibility. Sustained winds can make driving difficult, especially for high​ profile vehicles like trucks, which are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions.

Drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a safe distance.
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Local News WXPR Newssnow stormSevere weatherWisconsin Department of Transporation
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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