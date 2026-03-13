Emergency officials encourage people to prepare now for this weekend’s winter storm

A major snowstorm could create dangerous travel conditions and lead to power outages this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a prolonged winter storm starting the evening of Saturday, March 14 through Monday afternoon.

As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for significant totals of snow. Many parts of the area are expected to see at least a foot of snow. Certain parts of Wisconsin could get more than two feet by Monday.

Along with the snow will be strong winds gusting as high as 35-50 miles per hour.

Much of the state and the Upper Peninsula is expected to be impacted by this storm.

“When you have these strong winds, very high snowfall amounts, the high snowfall rates, when you add it all together, there's lots of impacts for a major winter storm,” said Rebecca Kruk with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Some of those impacts include: road closures, power outages, downed trees, difficulty shoveling heavy snow, and roof or other structure collapses.

Closures and Travel

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning of varying road conditions and visibility over these next few days.

It’s urging people to consider altering or delaying their travel plans. People can check the latest road conditions with 511 Wisconsin.

Cancellations and closures have already been announced for Sunday for some places as well as delayed openings on Monday.

This includes some church services and government buildings.

Emergency officials are discouraging travel. With the closures already being announced, it may be best to call ahead and confirm openings before traveling.

State of Emergency

Several cities have declared states of emergency ahead of this storm including Wausau, Merrill, and Rhinelander.

In Rhinelander- A winter snow emergency has been declared and will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Saturday March 14, 2026, through 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2026 (48-hours). While such proclamation is in effect, the Police Department is authorized to restrict or remove traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian from any street or alley within the city, despite that such traffic would otherwise be lawful under the Rhinelander Municipal Code.

The Langlade County Sheriff issued a statement encouraging people to “take it upon yourself to prepare yourself, family, friends, or neighbors who might need assistance before the storm impacts the community.”

Sheriff Mark Weston warned the “possibility exists” the storm may inhibit or delay emergency response.

Emergency Preparedness

Assembling an emergency supply kit for your home and vehicle in winter can save your life if a severe winter storm or extreme cold event leaves you without power or stranded in a vehicle. The following is what emergency officials encourage people to keep on hand:



Candles and matches

Hand-cranked, battery-operated, or solar flashlight

Hand-cranked or battery-operated radio

Battery-powered clock or watch

Portable battery charger for phone

Fully charged cell phone in case of a power outage

Extra batteries (for flashlights, radio, hearing aids, and cochlear implants)

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothing

Electric space heater with automatic shut-off switch and non-glowing elements

High-calorie, non-perishable food, such as granola bars

Non-electric can opener

First aid kit and instruction manual

Multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher

Stockpile supplies

