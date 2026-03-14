Governor Evers declares State of Emergency ahead of major snowstorm

A blizzard that’s expected drop at least a foot of snow across the Northwoods has prompted Governor Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency.

The entire state is under some kind of warning or advisory for the snowstorm that is forecasted for Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

The Northwoods is among the areas under a blizzard warning. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph and heavy snow totaling anywhere from 12 to 24+ inches are forecasted.

“As we prepare for significant snowfall that could impact much of our state, we're urging Wisconsinites to be careful and plan ahead. Make sure you get stocked up on what you need, prepare for potential power outages, and have access to weather information from a trusted source,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “Wisconsinites, as always, are helpers by nature, so please take good care, look out for each other, and take care of one another. The state will continue our work to prepare and stands ready to assist and support folks and local partners across our state.”

Declaring a state of emergency is meant to make easier to move resources to respond.

This order includes directing all state agencies of the State of Wisconsin to assist as appropriate in the response and recovery effort and calling to state active duty such elements of the Wisconsin National Guard as necessary to assist civil authorities for purposes of assisting in response and recovery efforts.

Many local communities have also declared states of emergency/snow emergencies including Rhinelander, Tomahawk Eagle River, St. Germain, and Three Lakes. For the most part, these orders urge people to limit travel and parking on streets to allow snowplows and emergency vehicles to move about safely.

