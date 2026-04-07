Bills to release funding to address PFAS contamination signed by the Governor

Funds to help address PFAS contamination in Wisconsin will now be put to use.

Governor Tony Evers signed two bills Monday to release the funding.

The bills were the result of months of negotiations between the Governor’s office and Republican lawmakers.

“It’s not a pipe dream to think that Wisconsinites should be able to trust the water coming out of their tap, and I’ve always believed we could work across the aisle to get good things done to improve water quality across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, after seven years, I’m incredibly proud to be delivering on our promise to get something done on PFAS for communities across our state. It’s been a long time coming,”

$125-million dollars was first set aside in the 2023-2025 state budget, but disagreement over how to use the money kept it on hold.

“The DNR’s staff will work diligently to develop new programs and adapt current programs to support Wisconsin’s communities and residents with addressing PFAS,” said DNR Secretary Karen Hyun. “We are committed to moving as quickly as possible to get the funding to those who need it most.”

The bills contain protections for innocent landowners, so they will not be held responsible for PFAS contamination they did not cause.

$80-million dollars will go to a trust fund to help communities address PFAS contamination.

Eligible activities include:



Sampling private wells;

Installing PFAS treatment at a public water system;

Creating a new public water system or connecting private well owners to a public water system in areas where there is PFAS contamination in the private water supply;

Sampling drinking water for PFAS in schools and child care centers;

Sampling for PFAS in high-capacity irrigation wells and soil on farmland;

Sampling for PFAS in biosolids and wastewater before it is spread on farmland;

Sampling for PFAS in groundwater and private water wells that are part of a monitoring plan at public solid waste landfills;

Investigating PFAS contamination to determine the most appropriate remedy; and

Conducting immediate and interim actions to mitigate, treat, or dispose of PFAS contamination in air, land, waters, or other natural resources in the state.

Also included is a dedicated grant program of $5.25 million to assist public airports and certain businesses with tackling PFAS contamination.

The bills provide $35 million for an expanded Well Compensation Grant Program to assist homeowners and businesses with private wells to ensure their drinking water is safe from PFAS.

The bills allocate funding for the provision of emergency bottled water for private well owners when PFAS contamination in drinking water is discovered.

The bills also create 10 new DNR staff positions.