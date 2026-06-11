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DNR wants input on use of PFAS funding

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:55 AM CDT
pixabay.com Greyerbaby

The Wisconsin DNR will host a virtual listening session to gather input on how to use funding approved to address PFAS concerns.

$125-million dollars was first set aside in the 2023-2025 state budget, but disagreement over how to use the money kept it on hold.

Interest since that time grew the fund to $133 million dollars.

After a bipartisan agreement on use of the money was reached, Governor Tony Evers signed bills to release the money in April.

Now the DNR is organizing the listening session to gather feedback from individuals and communities about the agency’s PFAS law program development.

A virtual listening session is scheduled for June 19th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend this listening session.

Those who are unable to attend or prefer to share feedback in writing can use this form.

The DNR has flexibility for how the programs are implemented but state law defines the type of activities that may be funded. Some of these activities include:

  • Private well sampling 
  • Addressing contamination in public water systems 
  • Sampling drinking water at schools and daycares 
  • Sampling high-capacity irrigation wells 
  • Sampling of biosolids, sludge and other wastewater  
  • Landfill leachate treatment systems for municipally owned landfills
  • Investigation, interim actions, immediate actions and remedial actions in the community 
  • Technical assistance to local units of government

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products.

They’re linked to health effects like increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of some cancers, and decreased immune response to vaccines.

These contaminants have made their way into the environment in a variety of ways, including spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants, and use of certain types of firefighting foams.
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Energy & Environment PFASWisconsin DNRdrinking waterprivate wellsWXPR News
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