DNR wants input on use of PFAS funding

The Wisconsin DNR will host a virtual listening session to gather input on how to use funding approved to address PFAS concerns.

$125-million dollars was first set aside in the 2023-2025 state budget, but disagreement over how to use the money kept it on hold.

Interest since that time grew the fund to $133 million dollars.

After a bipartisan agreement on use of the money was reached, Governor Tony Evers signed bills to release the money in April.

Now the DNR is organizing the listening session to gather feedback from individuals and communities about the agency’s PFAS law program development.

A virtual listening session is scheduled for June 19th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend this listening session.

Those who are unable to attend or prefer to share feedback in writing can use this form.

The DNR has flexibility for how the programs are implemented but state law defines the type of activities that may be funded. Some of these activities include:



Private well sampling

Addressing contamination in public water systems

Sampling drinking water at schools and daycares

Sampling high-capacity irrigation wells

Sampling of biosolids, sludge and other wastewater

Landfill leachate treatment systems for municipally owned landfills

Investigation, interim actions, immediate actions and remedial actions in the community

Technical assistance to local units of government

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products.

They’re linked to health effects like increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of some cancers, and decreased immune response to vaccines.

These contaminants have made their way into the environment in a variety of ways, including spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants, and use of certain types of firefighting foams.