It’s pollinator week. Here are some simple steps to take to help support them.

Pollinators are essential for healthy ecosystems.

Unfortunately, they’re not doing well across the board.

During pollinator week, conservationists are encouraging people to take action to protect pollinators.

Insect populations have declined by more than 70% in the last two decades.

Oneida County Pollinator Coordinator and Lakeshore Restoration Specialist Baerbel Ehrig says there’s no one thing that’s led to the decline citing habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide use among the top causes.

“Speaking on a local area, mosquito spraying doesn't just kill mosquitoes, it will kill any other insect that is on that respective terra, respective property,” said Ehrig.

The good news is there are things people can do to support pollinators.

After years of decline, monarch butterflies say an uptick in numbers last year. Though they are still far below historic numbers.

Scientists believe weather largely played a role in the increase, but they do think the increased effort to plant more milkweed is helping.

Ehrig says planting a native plant garden is a great way to support pollinators.

Even starting small is a great way to help.

“No matter what your landscaping capabilities or options are, you can do something,” said Ehrig. “You can start even with a flowerpot on your balcony if that's all that you have available to grow some native wild flowers. That will support them.”

Other ways to support pollinators include:



Planting species that bloom at different times of the year.

Leave dead stalks over winter to create habitat.

Buying or building a bee house also helps create habitat.

Make sure bees have access to water—which looks different than something like a bird bath.

“It would need to be somewhat of a just like an eating bowl, maybe filled with some stones that are above the water to provide a landing pad,” said Ehrig.

People can see some examples of pollinator gardens and ask questions at the Pollinator Tour in the Three Lakes area this Sunday, June 28 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

The tour includes the bee lawn and native flower labyrinth at the Healing Nature Center, a three-acre native prairie at James Lake Farm, and a pollinator garden at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts.

There will also be an open house at the Healing Nature Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the tour and open house on the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department website. That’s also where you can find more resources on supporting pollinators.

