These five northern Wisconsin lakes were set aside 80 years ago for research

Greg Sass steers a boat out towards four bright orange, round buoys floating off the shore of Escanaba Lake.

Two graduate students on the boat hold onto a wrapped PVC piping that gets hooked up to the buoys.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Back on shore, those pipes are connected to a water heater you might find at an aquarium or zoon.

“Like for the whale shark tank at the Georgia Aquarium to heat millions of gallons of water,” Sass said.

The set up is for a research project to learn how climate change will impact the lake and the fish within.

Sass is the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Research Team Leader.

“That's one of the many great aspects of the research areas, we have the capabilities to do these sorts of things, because these lakes have been set aside for experimental fisheries and research purposes,” said Sass.

Eighty years ago, the DNR, which was the Wisconsin Conservation Commission at the time, set aside five lakes creating the Northern Highland Fishery Research Area.

That means any angler that’s fished on these lakes in the last eight decades has reported back things like what they were fishing for, the lure they use, and catch rates.

“I think it lends some to just kind of the Wisconsin idea and the foresight that researchers have had in Wisconsin to do things like this, to think about the long term, to be collecting long term data,” said Sass.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The five lakes are in the Boulder Junction area of western Vilas County.

Sass calls Escanaba the characteristic drainage lake with an inlet running through wetland.

Pallette and Nebish are true kettle lakes created by ice blocks left in the landscape from the last glaciation 10,000 years ago.

Mystery and Spruce are two sphagnum bog lakes which are abundant in Vilas County.

All of them are undeveloped except for boat landings on Nebish and Escanaba.

“To have that foresight at that time, too. It's within a state forest, it's set aside, and we've got these five lakes that represent the lake types and the various fish species that we have in northern Wisconsin to set aside. Really incredible,” said Sass.

The types of research conducted in the area ranges from fish habitat to testing new technologies like forward-facing sonar to water level impact on walleye.

They’ll work with researchers from other organizations like universities and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The only fishing regulations on the lakes are the ones researchers put in place. This helps the DNR determine how different bag limits and length restrictions can impact a population.

Sass says with all the years of data, the lakes can serve as a good baseline for research on other lakes too.

“We're a statewide entity, and we're trying to address fisheries research questions that help our Bureau of Fisheries Management and help our anglers and the quality of fisheries statewide,” said Sass.

All this work can have an impact on anglers on Wisconsin waters.

Sass says those anglers are also the most critical part of the research.

“We have a lot of repeat people that love coming back here. We have anglers that only fish these lakes because they love them so much,” said Sass. “What we find is they're truly, genuinely interested in the research that we're doing and taking part of it. We have the opportunity through the creel desk to talk to every one of these anglers individually on a personal level to answer their questions, to tell them about the research that we're doing, and so it sets up a really exciting partnership that, again, is incredibly unique for anywhere in the world.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The Escanaba Lake Check Station is open every day of year expect when snow makes it impossible to access.

All anglers need to check in and check out each day they fish the lakes.

