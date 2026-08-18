Michigan lung specialist challenges EPA truck emissions proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing changes to emissions requirements for model year 2027 heavy-duty trucks.

The agency estimates the plan could save buyers up to $6,000 per truck while preserving nearly 90% of projected nitrogen oxide reductions. It would also shorten emissions warranties, delay tougher durability requirements and temporarily allow some engines to exceed the new standard.

Dr. MeiLan Han, a pulmonologist at the University of Michigan and a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, said everyone is vulnerable to the effects of air pollution but the risks are not shared equally.

"People that are probably at most risk are both those with respiratory conditions as well as children, older adults and pregnant individuals. People that are going to be more impacted are those who live, work or attend school near highways, ports, freeways," Han outlined.

The trucking industry argued the existing requirements are too costly and could force manufacturers to rely on technology not sufficiently proven under real-world conditions. The proposal has not been finalized. The EPA is accepting public comments through Aug. 29.

The agency said easing the rules could lower truck prices, prevent supply disruptions and reduce breakdowns tied to diesel exhaust fluid systems. Han countered their calculation does not capture the entire financial impact.

"Affordability needs to be considered comprehensively. How much does the truck cost? But what this analysis fails to look at are the costs of asthma attacks, emergency visits, how much work and school is going to be missed by Americans, heart disease, premature death, etc.," Han stressed.

According to the EPA, the underlying 2027 pollution limit would remain in place. However, the proposal would retain today’s shorter emissions warranties and delay longer durability requirements until 2030.