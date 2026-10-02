Oneida County Highway Department holds open house to discuss winter management

The weather is cooling down and the Oneida County Highway Department is preparing for ice, snow, and road maintenance for the season.

The Oneida County Highway Department opened its doors Wednesday morning for an open house. In collaboration with Wisconsin Salt Wise, the department did a “show-and-tell” about their snow and ice control equipment.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WXPR/ Report for America A representative from Florence County brought one of their newer trucks to the site for others to learn about and ask questions.

Wisconsin Salt Wise is a coalition of organizations working to reduce salt pollution in Wisconsin’s lakes, streams, and drinking water.

Research conducted by scientists in the Northwoods have found that the lakes in the region have become saltier in recent years.

Ben Rich is the Oneida County highway commissioner.

“In about two weeks we're going to start setting up trucks, putting plows on pre-wet systems," said Rich. "We're also going to start making salt sand. We have to produce about 30,000 ton for ourselves and townships.”

Other ice and snow managers from other counties and communities visited the department to discuss application methods and equipment.

“We utilize their experiences, so we know what to try and definitely what not to do," says Rich. "The communication line between other entities is always open.”

Visitors got a briefing from Amanda Madison, the Salt Wise program manager. She started the day with a presentation about best practices, and what the trends are for the world of winter maintenance.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WXPR/ Report for America These barrels are used to mix deicing liquid to be used on roads.

Municipalities in Wisconsin are beginning to express interest in salt brine to manage ice versus granular salt. Salt is mixed with water to dilute it, and it's corrosive qualities.

“Municipalities, counties are able to use it at lower rates. So when salt brine goes down, it works immediately versus granular salt has to start interacting with the water on the road before the melting begins.”

Salt Wise is working with eight highway departments in the state to increase local implementation of recommended practices in snow and ice control.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.

