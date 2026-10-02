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Oneida County Highway Department holds open house to discuss winter management

WXPR | By Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:12 AM CDT
Salt storage
Maria Peralta-Arellano
/
WXPR/ Report for America
Salt storage

The weather is cooling down and the Oneida County Highway Department is preparing for ice, snow, and road maintenance for the season.

The Oneida County Highway Department opened its doors Wednesday morning for an open house. In collaboration with Wisconsin Salt Wise, the department did a “show-and-tell” about their snow and ice control equipment.

a representative from Florence county brought one of their newer trucks to the site for others to learn about and ask questions.
Maria Peralta-Arellano
/
WXPR/ Report for America
A representative from Florence County brought one of their newer trucks to the site for others to learn about and ask questions.

Wisconsin Salt Wise is a coalition of organizations working to reduce salt pollution in Wisconsin’s lakes, streams, and drinking water.

Research conducted by scientists in the Northwoods have found that the lakes in the region have become saltier in recent years.

Ben Rich is the Oneida County highway commissioner.

“In about two weeks we're going to start setting up trucks, putting plows on pre-wet systems," said Rich. "We're also going to start making salt sand. We have to produce about 30,000 ton for ourselves and townships.”

Other ice and snow managers from other counties and communities visited the department to discuss application methods and equipment.

“We utilize their experiences, so we know what to try and definitely what not to do," says Rich. "The communication line between other entities is always open.”

Visitors got a briefing from Amanda Madison, the Salt Wise program manager. She started the day with a presentation about best practices, and what the trends are for the world of winter maintenance.

These barrels are used to mix deicing liquid to be used on roads.
Maria Peralta-Arellano
/
WXPR/ Report for America
These barrels are used to mix deicing liquid to be used on roads.

Municipalities in Wisconsin are beginning to express interest in salt brine to manage ice versus granular salt. Salt is mixed with water to dilute it, and it's corrosive qualities.

“Municipalities, counties are able to use it at lower rates. So when salt brine goes down, it works immediately versus granular salt has to start interacting with the water on the road before the melting begins.”

Salt Wise is working with eight highway departments in the state to increase local implementation of recommended practices in snow and ice control.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.
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Energy & Environment wintersaltOneida County Highway DepartmentWXPR News
Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
Prior to joining WXPR, Maria Peralta-Arellano reported in Milwaukee as the Eric Von Fellow for WUWM, Milwaukee’s NPR. Her reporting at WUWM covered topics that included environment, immigration, the arts, and culture with a focus on amplifying underrepresented voices. Her career is shaped by her experiences working with local and independent news organizations, freelancing for a bilingual newspaper, El Conquistador, covering community needs. She studied at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism. She also minored in political science and earned a certificate in Latin American and Caribbean studies. Maria is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America who is focused on water quality and environmental issues in the Northwoods.
See stories by Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
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