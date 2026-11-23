Two deer at a deer farm in Price County tested positive from Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the results Monday. The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

The positive results came from two 3-year-old whitetail bucks. The farm is quarantined while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's nervous system.

DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

Price County was one of thirteen counties in the state without a baiting and feeding ban.

WXPR has reached out to the DNR to see when the ban will go into effect. We’ll update you when we hear back.

