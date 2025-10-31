Feed Our Rural Kids to offer grocery vouchers to children impacted by FoodShare delays

The USDA has informed states there is not enough money for the SNAP or FoodShare program because of the ongoing federal government shutdown. Benefits have been delayed for the month of November.

Several states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, are suing USDA saying it has never delayed SNAP benefits before and there’s contingency funds that could cover at least a portion of the program next month. Even if the judge rules USDA has to use emergency funds, the partial payments would still likely be delayed.

As this situation unfolds, local organizations are stepping up to try and fill the gap.

Between Oneida and Vilas Counties roughly 5,000 people will not be getting their FoodShare benefits as expected next month.

“We vote for and hire elected representatives who now have chosen to put kids in the middle, to make our children pawns in some political game,” said Perry Pokrandt. “That's not just red or it's not just blue, just to be clear to everybody, but it's not right, that part I'm definitive on, and we need to do something.”

Pokrandt is president of Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK). He says his organization can’t support all those people, but it’s going to do its best to fulfill its mission to feed children.

“We can't do everything, and frankly, we can't do it indefinitely, but right now is right now and we're going to do what we can,” said Pokrandt.

Families in the Northland Pines, Phelps, and Three Lakes School Districts are receiving an email Friday detailing how they can get a FORK Now Voucher as their FoodShare benefits may not be available in November.

The $100 grocery voucher for every child impacted will be sent through their county’s social service department. Additionally, families that visit a FORK pantry for the first time are also eligible for an extra $50 dollar grocery voucher.

FORK is preparing to spend up to $45,000 to cover the costs.

“The reality is that you can work 40, 50 [hours], or two or three jobs, and still it doesn't stack up enough to pay for the house/mortgage, the car, the insurance, everybody loves insurance,” said Pokrandt. “Then the rising, ever rising cost of feeding your kids or clothing your kids, or all those things. It's a difficult, challenging, more challenging than any time in our history for young families, and we just want to be there as part of that.”

People in Vilas and Oneida Counties can find additional support through the Family Food Helpline. That number is 888-479-FORK (3675). Information is also available online.